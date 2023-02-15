2023 SEWE expo kick off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Setting up is underway for a Lowcountry art expo that hopes to highlight the outdoors through art.

The 40th Southeastern Wildlife Exposition starts on Friday and goes through Sunday.

Some of the events include fine art expositions and auctions, watching live demos of birds of prey, sheep herding and even a dog water jumping competition.

During the weekend, SEWE will welcome 500 artists, exhibitors and wildlife experts and generate an estimated $50 million in economic impact, according to their website.

SEWE President John Powell says he is already inspired by some of the art he has seen for SEWE’s fine art gallery at The Charleston Place hotel.

“The fine art gallery at Charleston Place is the core of SEWE,” Powell says. “The show was founded on wildlife art and celebrates the nearly 100 artists from all over the country, and each year we find inspiration from the different bodies of work.”

