3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 3-year-old girl has died following a crash in the parking lot of a preschool Wednesday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8 a.m., the little girl was getting out of a car in the “drop-off line” at Covenant Christian Academy when she was hit by that same car and sadly passed away from her injuries at AnMed hospital.

After further investigation, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said the 3-year-old was taken out of the car at the daycare center by her mother and as the mother was leaving the child ran back into the road and was hit. Bystanders initiated CPR on the child until EMS arrived.

Simpson said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:45 a.m. of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma.

Deputies said EMS, fire officials and troopers all responded to the church and the investigation is being taken over by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

Deputies said the Anderson County community will be deeply impacted by this tragedy.

“We stand with our neighbors, the members of Covenant Church, as well as their pastor, Dr. Steve Silvey,” deputies said.

