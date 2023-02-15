SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 3-year-old girl has died following a crash in the parking lot of a preschool Wednesday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8 a.m., the little girl was getting out of a car in the “drop-off line” at Covenant Christian Academy when she was hit by that same car and sadly passed away from her injuries at AnMed hospital.

After further investigation, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said the 3-year-old was taken out of the car at the daycare center by her mother and as the mother was leaving the child ran back into the road and was hit. Bystanders initiated CPR on the child until EMS arrived.

Simpson said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:45 a.m. of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma.

Deputies said EMS, fire officials and troopers all responded to the church and the investigation is being taken over by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

Deputies said the Anderson County community will be deeply impacted by this tragedy.

“We stand with our neighbors, the members of Covenant Church, as well as their pastor, Dr. Steve Silvey,” deputies said.

MORE NEWS: Gas leak in Spartanburg to cause traffic as crews work to repair, police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex...
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister takes stand, questions Alex Murdaugh’s priorities after murders
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

Latest News

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
LIVE: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, of Summerville, faces 13 counts of second-degree sexual...
Summerville man facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor
Coyotes usually breed between January and March and produce one litter of between five and...
Isle of Palms Police working to raise awareness about coyote risks
Upstate school district mourns student killed in accidental shooting
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says