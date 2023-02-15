SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A man attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked SUV in Southern California was run over and killed when the vehicle’s sleeping driver awakened and started to drive away, authorities said.

The death occurred Tuesday evening in a retail parking lot in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found a Ford Excursion partially backed out of a parking stall, a man lying on the ground and a smaller vehicle in the next parking stall.

The department said the Excursion driver was asleep when the smaller vehicle pulled up and one of the four people inside got out and began sawing the catalytic converter off the Ford.

“The victim woke up from the sound, turned the car on, put the vehicle in reverse, and felt a bump like she ran something over,” the department said. “She stopped immediately, leaving the suspect on the ground after running him over.”

The driver then called 911 to get medical help for the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other three people in the smaller vehicle were detained. No names were released.

Palmdale is in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex...
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister takes stand, questions Alex Murdaugh’s priorities after murders
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

Latest News

Ned Price at the U.S. State Department speaks about the reported Russian camps for Ukrainian...
Report: Ukrainian children held in Russian camps
This photo provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows police bodycam footage of NewsNation...
Charges dropped against reporter arrested at news conference
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
LIVE: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
Luc Bensimon, an activist for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, pauses during an interview...
States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston