Crews working to repair damages to Orangeburg Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County is continuing to undergo construction after heavy rain caused severe damages.

Drivers and people in the area were told on Sunday to find a different route when the road was closed because of the washout. The road reopened in less than 24 hours, and some residents and travelers have questioned the safety of the road.

South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director Pete Poore says this will be a three-phase project to work on the road.

The first phase, the Emergency Response phase, is the temporary repair that was made Sunday night to make sure the road was safe and ready to be reopened on Monday morning.

The final two phases will be replacing the end of the drainpipe that channels the water away. Poore says they will place a new liner in the pipe to reduce the risk of the road being destroyed from the damage caused by the heavy rain. The new liner should assist in keeping soil erosion out because of rainfall.

In terms of safety, Poore says placing the metal plate over the damaged roadway was the safest solution to the problem and commuters do not need to feel otherwise.

“Had that not been a good solution, we would not reopen the road,” Poore says, “We don’t open any road or bridge or any facility unless it’s totally safe, even if it’s temporary, but we always move ahead to complete the repairs and make the road whole again if you will.”

Janice Lee has lived near Orangeburg Road for 12 years and says the road’s traffic and constant construction have skyrocketed over the years. Lee says plans should be made to decrease the intake of traffic.

“As of right now, there’s still a lot of issues that need to be taken care of,” Lee says. “This is not the solution. It’s still the same traffic is getting worse.

Crews are still waiting on materials to begin the next two phases. Poore says the project is estimated to take six weeks to complete.

