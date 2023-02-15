Deputies: 1 person hurt in Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Charleston Highway and Highway 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies confirmed one person was hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.