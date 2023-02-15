Deputies: Man arrested after Charleston Co. interstate chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after Charleston County deputies say he led them on a chase Wednesday after not stopping for a traffic stop.

Adrian Jervay Dawson, 33, is charged with five counts of general sessions and probate contempt of court, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and DUS (driving under suspension) third offense and subsequent offense.

Investigators say they tried to pull over a man believed to be wanted on various arrest warrants around 11:40 a.m.

The car failed to stop, and a chase began from I-26 eastbound near the county line to near I-526, according to the sheriff’s office. The car eventually came to a stop after hitting stop sticks.

Dawson was arrested and then booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies say no one was injured in the incident.

Delays are possible on I-26 EB just before I-526, where deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrest. Traffic is slow but moving. 1/3 #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/8ajR40zsjA — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) February 15, 2023

