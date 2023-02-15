SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Man arrested after Charleston Co. interstate chase

Adrian Jervay Dawson, 33, is charged with five counts of general sessions and probate contempt...
Adrian Jervay Dawson, 33, is charged with five counts of general sessions and probate contempt of court, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and DUS (driving under suspension) third offense and subsequent offense.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after Charleston County deputies say he led them on a chase Wednesday after not stopping for a traffic stop.

Adrian Jervay Dawson, 33, is charged with five counts of general sessions and probate contempt of court, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and DUS (driving under suspension) third offense and subsequent offense.

Investigators say they tried to pull over a man believed to be wanted on various arrest warrants around 11:40 a.m.

The car failed to stop, and a chase began from I-26 eastbound near the county line to near I-526, according to the sheriff’s office. The car eventually came to a stop after hitting stop sticks.

Dawson was arrested and then booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies say no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex...
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister takes stand, questions Alex Murdaugh’s priorities after murders
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

Latest News

Drivers and people in the area were told on Sunday to find a different route when the road was...
Crews working to repair damages to Orangeburg Road
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, of Summerville, faces 13 counts of second-degree sexual...
Summerville man facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor
Coyotes usually breed between January and March and produce one litter of between five and...
Isle of Palms Police working to raise awareness about coyote risks