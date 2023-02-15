Haley to officially launch presidential bid in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plans to formally kick off her 2024 run for the White House in Charleston Wednesday.

Her visit comes one day after the release of a video declaring her candidacy.

Haley’s campaign kickoff will happen at 11 a.m. at the Charleston Visitor Center on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston where supporters will gather to hear the Republican and Bamberg native lay out her vision.

Haley was elected the first minority, female governor in the United States in 2010. She was also the nation’s youngest governor at 38.

South Carolina voters reelected to a second term in 2014, but she stepped down two years into that term to take an appointment from then-President Donald Trump to serve as U.N. ambassador.

Haley’s lieutenant governor, Henry McMaster, then rose to the governor’s role in 2017.

In a video posted Tuesday on Twitter, Haley, 51, made no reference to the 76-year-old former president, who she said two years ago she would not challenge for president in 2024 if he ran again.

But she changed her mind in recent months, citing the country’s economic troubles, among other things.

“Joe Biden’s record is abysmal, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise,” Haley said in the video. “The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Haley’s video included a defining moment of her governorship: the 2015 murders of nine Black parishioners at Mother Emanual AME Church by a self-avowed white supremacist who had been pictured holding Confederate flags.

For years, Haley had resisted calls to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds, even casting a rival’s push for its removal as a desperate stunt. But after the massacre in Charleston and with the support of other leading Republicans, Haley advocated for legislation to remove the flag.

It came down less than a month after the murders.

The video showed Haley appearing at the church but made no reference to remove the flag.

In the aftermath of the U.S. shooting down multiple aerial objects in recent weeks, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast, Haley is likely to position herself as well-versed in foreign policy. Her video included imagery of her serving as Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. with the warning that “China and Russia are on the march” and that they think America can be “bullied” and “kicked around.”

“You should know this about me,” Haley said. “I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

The announcement makes Haley the first major Republican to officially challenge Trump, but she will hardly be the last. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among those expected to launch campaigns in the coming months. Haley’s fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott is also weighing a White House bid.

As the presidential primary season comes into focus, the biggest question is whether anyone in the field will be able to replace Trump at the top of a party that he transformed with his first campaign in 2016. He remains popular with a wide swath of voters who will have significant sway in the primary, though some party officials have blamed him for the GOP’s lackluster performance in last year’s midterms. As it did in 2016, a crowded field could work to Trump’s advantage, allowing him to march to the nomination while his opponents divide support among themselves.

In a statement, Trump said he wished her “luck.”

“Even though Nikki Haley said, ‘I would never run against my President, he was a great President, the best President in my lifetime,’ I told her she should follow her heart and do what she wants to do,” Trump said. “I wish her luck!”

