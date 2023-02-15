Isle of Palms Police working to raise awareness about coyote risks

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police on the Isle of Palms plan to give residents and visitors information on what to do if they encounter a coyote on their property or while walking or biking in the area.

The agency is holding a meeting next week with agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to show how the animals act and what to do to avoid danger if you should encounter them.

Coyote mating season occurs from January through March, and between five and seven pups are typically born around May in dens. Coyotes are most commonly seen at night, SCDNR officials say.

While coyotes are typically not considered a threat to humans, several documented attacks have occurred, including a few that did result in death, the SCDNR’s website states. Children are at the greatest risk and coyotes may kill family pets in suburban areas.

Coyotes can suffer from various diseases including rabies, distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, heartworm and mange.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says the public should call the police department when they see coyotes so police can be aware of areas they are roaming. He said coyotes are most likely to be around the northern tip of the island in the dunes where small prey is and no humans.

He also said the police department will “haze” coyotes if they see them and says the public should do the same.

“What we do is we ask our residents or people who are visiting at the beach, when the see a coyote, we call it hazing and its really just making a lot of noise, you know, whistles, clap type noises where you smack your hands, or just making loud noises in general,” Cornett says. “The thing to remember is coyotes are really afraid of humans.”

The meeting is scheduled at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, located at 24 28th Ave., next Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Cornett said those who attend will be able to ask questions and get a brochure with additional information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.