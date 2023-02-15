Investigation wraps on campuses of Goose Creek schools, lockdowns lifted

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says the Wednesday afternoon lockdowns for three Goose Creek schools have been lifted.

In a message to parents, the district says someone called dispatch about a possible safety concern near the campuses of Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle Schools.

This prompted a lockdown for all three schools.

The district issued another message to parents at 4:20 p.m., informing them the lockdowns have been lifted and law enforcement has concluded their investigation.

“Evacuated students are returning to campuses with the assistance of law enforcement, and after-school programs will resume normal operations,” the district stated in a Facebook post.

Authorities have not yet said what the possible safety concern was.

