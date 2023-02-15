Man arrested in connection to Reynolds Ave. shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Terell Travon Washington-Matthew, 19, was arrested for murder and possession of a violent crime, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Police said 27-year-old Kakisha Favor was shot near 1902 Reynolds Ave. on Sunday. She was then taken to the hospital, but died on the way there, Jacobs said.

Upon arrival, officers learned Favor was shot by a man on a bicycle, Jacobs said. An investigation revealed Washington-Matthew was the man on the bicycle.

Jacobs said detectives and members of the FBI Gang Task Force located and arrested Washington-Matthew on Tuesday.

