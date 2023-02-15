SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Moore Powers Stingrays Past Gladiators on Valentine’s Day

The Stingrays earned 5-3 win over Atlanta on Tuesday
The Stingrays earned 5-3 win over Atlanta on Tuesday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, GA – The South Carolina Stingrays (28-12-4-1) defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (24-18-5-1) by a final score of 5-3 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

South Carolina took the first lead of the contest 4:05 into the opening stanza on Jackson Leppard’s sixth goal of the season. Leppard received a pass from Martin Haš in the slot and snapped a shot over the glove of David Tendeck for the 1-0 lead.

Matt Anderson doubled the lead 1:17 later with a snipe from inside the left circle. Anderson held a clearing attempt from Atlanta and skated to the slot where he rang a shot off the post past Tendeck for the 2-0 advantage.

Atlanta cut the deficit in half at the 9:13 mark of the first period on a power play goal from Sanghoon Shin. Shin set up at the bottom of the left circle and placed a perfect shot past the glove of Clay Stevenson for the 2-1 contest.

Tyler Kobryn evened the score 55 seconds later on his sixth tally of the year. Kobryn flung a rebound past the sprawling glove of Stevenson for the 2-2 game just over halfway through the opening period.

The Gladiators gained their first lead of the contest at the 11:24 mark of the second period as Kaid Oliver netted a breakaway goal for the 3-2 lead. Zach Yoder hit Oliver in stride for the breakaway where Oliver fired a shot past the blocker of Stevenson for the advantage.

Anthony Del Gaizo tied the game at three goals apiece with 3:40 remaining in the middle frame on his third power play goal in the last two games. Del Gaizo collected a blocked shot from Connor Moore and swung a rebound shot past diving Tendeck for the 3-3 game to close out the middle frame.

Moore gave the Stingrays the final lead of the contest 4:19 into the third period, netting the game-winning goal on the power play. Moore received a pass from Anderson and threw a puck through traffic that beat Tendeck five seconds into the man advantage.

Atlanta pulled Tendeck with time winding down and brought the extra attacker on the ice in hopes of tying the game. Leppard collected a loose puck in the offensive zone and sent a shot into the empty net for the 5-3 final.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, February 17th for a showdown with the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. in Orlando, FL.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen

Latest News

Vanderbilt wins 4th straight SEC game, 75-64 over Gamecocks
Basketball
Summerville’s Smith, Cane Bay’s Nettles among SCBCA All-State Honorees
Baseball
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games
VIDEO: CofC dominates Northeastern, 99-63
VIDEO: CofC dominates Northeastern, 99-63