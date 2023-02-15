Nonprofit seeking support for Better Northbridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in funding a new bike and pedestrian bridge in North Charleston, but it’s not money they’re asking for.

The organization Charleston Moves, a nonprofit that often advocates for improved bike and pedestrian transportation across the Lowcountry, is asking for what they’re calling “letters of support” for the Better Northbridge.

The existing Northbridge, also known as the Cosgrove Bridge, spans almost a half-mile distance along Highway 7 over the Ashley River and connects North Charleston and West Ashley. The purpose of the Better Northbridge is to provide a safer alternative for walking and biking over the Ashley River and a better connection between North Charleston and West Ashley.

Katie Zimmerman, the organization’s executive director, said the goal of the letters is to better Charleston County’s chances of getting selected for a grant that will help fund the bridge.

She said they’re asking for letters from organizations, neighborhood associations, houses of worship, government agencies, nonprofits, or businesses in support of the Better Northbridge.

Charleston County received the green light to reapply for a Federal RAISE Grant for the Bridge on Jan. 31. The last application was denied, but Zimmerman said it’s not uncommon to have to apply more than once.

Right now, there are three alternatives up in the air for the design of the bridge, but all three are standalone bike/pedestrian bridges.

One option: a bridge with two routes that end in separate places in North Charleston. The second option: one bridge that crosses over the I-26 interchange. The third option: a bridge that uses elevators and ramps to cross over I-26.

Zimmerman said the majority of public comments, as well as Charleston Moves, favor the first option because it makes it easier for people in North Charleston to access the bridge, which she said is so crucial.

Zimmerman said the existing bridge is deadly. The county’s website for the project states that since 2015, four people have died either bicycling or walking on the bridge.

The organization is accepting letters emailed to info@charlestonmoves.org. The deadline is Feb. 21.

