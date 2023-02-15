SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say

Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As many as 60 million people suffer from seasonal allergies in the U.S. and health experts say you can limit symptoms before they even start.

”Starting to block inflammation now can really help not only at the start of symptoms but also kind of make it a better season overall,” allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health Dr. Flavia Hoyte said.

Hoyte recommends a steroid nasal spray. There are some over-the-counter sprays, but Hoyte says to make sure that it is a nasal steroid.

“Using two sprays per nostril on a daily basis helps to kind of minimize the inflammation. It takes a couple of weeks to build up in your system and then when the pollen comes full force, you’re ready to fight it,” Hoyte said.

Hoyte says over-the-counter therapies, like antihistamines, whether it is a pill or a nasal spray, may help, too. Nasal irrigation devices like a Neti-pot can also be helpful.

“Those can be started closer to the allergy season, but the allergy steroids, we really say to start around this time of year,” Hoyte said.

Hoyte said now is also the time to think about keeping the outside environment from getting inside your home.

That means when it starts warming up, keep windows closed in both your car and at home and make sure pets don’t bring pollen into your bed.

“The pollen starts floating around before you can see the leaves on the trees so it can catch people off guard,” Hoyte said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that climate change could add to allergy woes potentially leading to higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Marian Proctor, Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, during the Alex...
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister takes stand, questions Alex Murdaugh’s priorities after murders
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks
Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls