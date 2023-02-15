Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing assault and battery charges after a traffic stop.

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree, resisting arrest and giving false information to police.

Officers were called to Ritz Bar and Grill for a disturbance involving firearms around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a police report.

The report states as officers arrived on scene, a black Chrysler 300 was leaving the area. Officers stopped the car near Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue.

Grant, who was a passenger in the car, started screaming obscenities and was aggressive with officers, according to the report.

Once in handcuffs, the report states Grant gave officers a false name.

Grant was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center but has since posted bond. A court date has been set for March 16.

