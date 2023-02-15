Spring-like temps to last a few more days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will stick around for a few more days before cooler weather returns for the weekend. We expect a very warm day today with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the coast. A storm system will move into the Southeast tomorrow bringing a slight chance of a shower with highs near 80 degrees, over 15° above the average high temperature for the date. A cold front will approach Friday bringing scattered showers during the daytime hours before moving offshore Friday evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon but begin to cool quickly Friday night. We’ll wake up to chilly temperatures Saturday morning in the 30s. Sunny skies are expected Saturday but highs will be much cooler around 60 degrees. We’ll start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s followed by 70s to start out next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 67.

