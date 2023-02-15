SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Spring-like temps to last a few more days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will stick around for a few more days before cooler weather returns for the weekend. We expect a very warm day today with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the coast. A storm system will move into the Southeast tomorrow bringing a slight chance of a shower with highs near 80 degrees, over 15° above the average high temperature for the date. A cold front will approach Friday bringing scattered showers during the daytime hours before moving offshore Friday evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon but begin to cool quickly Friday night. We’ll wake up to chilly temperatures Saturday morning in the 30s. Sunny skies are expected Saturday but highs will be much cooler around 60 degrees. We’ll start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s followed by 70s to start out next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 67.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Sunny & Warmer Wednesday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast