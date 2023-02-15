Summerville man facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies arrested a Summerville man on multiple charges after investigators say they received a tip about child pornography.

Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, is charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Thomas, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Investigators state Thomas distributed files of the illegal material.

Thomas was arrested on Feb. 2 and faces up to 10 years of prison for each count if he is convicted.

Thomas was released on bond after a judge set bond at $5,000 for each charge, for a total of $65,000, jail records state.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.