Summerville man facing 13 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor

Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, of Summerville, faces 13 counts of second-degree sexual...
Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, of Summerville, faces 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(L.C. Knight Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies arrested a Summerville man on multiple charges after investigators say they received a tip about child pornography.

Paul Ralph Thomas, Jr., 41, is charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Thomas, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. Investigators state Thomas distributed files of the illegal material.

Thomas was arrested on Feb. 2 and faces up to 10 years of prison for each count if he is convicted.

Thomas was released on bond after a judge set bond at $5,000 for each charge, for a total of $65,000, jail records state.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

