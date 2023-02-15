Women arrested on drug trafficking charges after incident at airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two women are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they were found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport.

Cari Pearson, 30, and Kenya Hare, 28, were arrested by airport police around midnight on Monday, according to authorities.

Police believe the drugs have an estimated value of $114,000.

Hare was released on a $200,000 bond. Pearson is still being held with a bond of the same amount.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.