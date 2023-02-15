SC Lottery
Women arrested on drug trafficking charges after incident at airport

Cari Pearson, 30, and Kenya Hare, 28, were arrested by airport police around midnight on...
Cari Pearson, 30, and Kenya Hare, 28, were arrested by airport police around midnight on Monday, according to authorities.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Andrew Rowan
Feb. 14, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two women are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they were found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport.

Cari Pearson, 30, and Kenya Hare, 28, were arrested by airport police around midnight on Monday, according to authorities.

Police believe the drugs have an estimated value of $114,000.

Hare was released on a $200,000 bond. Pearson is still being held with a bond of the same amount.

