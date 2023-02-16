Berkeley Co. school evacuated after report of bomb threat

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says middle school students are safe after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of their school.

A message sent to parents of students at College Park Middle School in Ladson states the school was evacuated Thursday morning after law enforcement received reports of a bomb threat.

“Students are outside of the building and are safe,” the message states. “Law enforcement is investigating the threat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

