Berkeley Co. school evacuated after report of bomb threat
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says middle school students are safe after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of their school.
A message sent to parents of students at College Park Middle School in Ladson states the school was evacuated Thursday morning after law enforcement received reports of a bomb threat.
“Students are outside of the building and are safe,” the message states. “Law enforcement is investigating the threat.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
