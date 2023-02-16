SC Lottery
DD4 going virtual after identifying pneumonia case

The district says the move is out of caution and will start on Thursday.
The district says the move is out of caution and will start on Thursday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four says after identifying a case of strep pneumonia, they will be going virtual for a few days.

The district says the move is out of caution and will start on Thursday. Meanwhile, a deep clean will happen for all Harleyville-Ridgeville classrooms and buses.

“Per DHEC, S.C. law requires schools to take measures to prevent the spread of disease in the school and childcare populations by limiting the attendance of students and staff with contagious or infectious diseases at school activities,” a message on DD4′s website reads.

How long someone carries strep pneumonia varies but it is usually longer with children than adults, according to the CDC. 

The district says to take your child to the doctor if they experience a combination of multiple symptoms, including fever, headache, stiff neck, irritability or sensitivity to light and sound,

All students and staff will return on Tuesday, according to the district.

