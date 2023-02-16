SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer gives a first-look at Ursula
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run