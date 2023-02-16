SC Lottery
Hall, Hunter combine for 38 points, Clemson beats FSU 94-54

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Chase Hunter added 18 and Clemson jumped out early and cruised to a 94-54 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night to end a three-game skid.

Clemson (19-7, 11-4 ACC) shot 60% overall and made 12 of 25 from long range. Hall and Hunter combined for 15-of-19 shooting, with Hall making all four of his 3-point attempts. Hunter was 2 of 3 from distance.

Joshua Beadle and Hunter Tyson had 10 points each for the Tigers, who scored 31 points from 16 Florida State turnovers and swept the season series.

Clemson opened on a 16-3 run, stretching the lead to 24 points before going into the break scoring a season-high 47 first-half points for a 21-point lead. Hunter was 6 of 7 from the floor with two 3s while Hall didn’t miss a shot, making five field goals and a pair of 3-pointers.

The Tigers led by as many as 41 points twice in the second half.

Baba Miller scored nine of his 12 points in the second half for Florida State (8-19, 6-10), which has lost six of its last seven games.

Clemson is at Louisville on Saturday while Florida State hosts Boston College.

