SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Health expert breaks down strep pneumonia following DD4 school shutdown

Dorchester School District Four is now deep-cleaning all Harleyville-Ridgeville classrooms and...
Dorchester School District Four is now deep-cleaning all Harleyville-Ridgeville classrooms and all buses.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four students were home on Thursday after switching to an eLearning day because of a case of strep pneumonia, but what is strep pneumonia?

Dr. Kenneth Perry with Trident Medical says it is still that time of year when viral upper respiratory infections are going around.

He explains that the difference with strep pneumonia is that it is a bacterial infection that can occur after the viral infection and must be treated with an antibiotic.

Perry, an assistant medical director, claims it is one of the more contagious bacterial pneumonia that healthcare professionals see.

He says the sickness can often be the case if your symptoms from a viral syndrome last longer or worsen after 14 days. He explains that symptoms for strep pneumonia are the same as your standard pneumonia case, such as a cough and fever.

“The difference from a diagnostic standpoint from us in the emergency department, or even if you went to your primary care doctor, is that bacterial pneumonia can show up on x-ray, and it shows up as an area on your lung that looks infected,” Perry said. “Your lung will be affected by the bacteria itself, and that helps guide our treatment plan.”

Perry says strep pneumonia is not rare, and it is a normal bacteria medical professionals are used to seeing.

He explains that treating it is a matter of appropriately assessing a patient, determining if they do have a bacterial infection and then starting on the appropriate antibiotics.

Dorchester School District Four is now deep-cleaning all Harleyville-Ridgeville classrooms and all buses. All students and staff will return on Tuesday, according to the district.

Perry believes the risk assessment in a post-Covid-19 world is different than it was three years ago.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston

Latest News

Artist Stephen Hayes holds casting of hands
36 volunteer for downtown Charleston African Burial Memorial
Town council approved the new standards unanimously during their Tuesday meeting.
Mt. Pleasant creates program to encourage future sustainable development
A message sent to parents Thursday stated a bomb threat called in to area law enforcement...
Berkeley Co. school evacuated after report of bomb threat
Birds surround the Bees Ferry Landfill. Residents claim they spread trash to nearby...
Inspections continue at Bees Ferry landfill, neighbors raise health concerns