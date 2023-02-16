LIVE: Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors are nearing the end of their case against Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of gunning down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

The trial began Wednesday morning with Judge Clifton Newman telling attorneys he would not allow the jury to hear testimony about the Sept. 4, 2021, shooting of Alex Murdaugh along the side of Salkahatchie Road in Hampton County less than three months after the double killing.

Newman said he would not allow the testimony because it was “a bridge too far” and the roadside shooting could not be considered a motive for the murders months earlier.

Murdaugh told investigators he was changing a tire on the side of the road near Varnville when a man pulled off the road and shot him. But investigators eventually charged Murdaugh and a second man, Eddie Curtis Smith, of conspiring to defraud an insurance company. They allege Murdaugh hired Smith to fatally shoot him so that Murdaugh’s survivng son, Buster, would be the beneficiary of Alex Murdaugh’s life insurance policy.

Smith denied shooting Murdaugh.

But by the afternoon, Newman reversed the decision to block testimony on the shooting and alleged suicide-for-hire plot after the defense brought up Smith’s name when asking Lead Investigator David Owen about Alex Murdaugh allegedly paying up to $50,000 a week to Smith for drugs.

In bringing Smith’s name into the trial, Newman said Smith and the alleged insurance plot became fair game.

The state also presented the video of the third interview between law enforcement and Murdaugh in which Owen asks several follow-up questions two months after the murders.

Murdaugh insisted he did not kill his wife or his son and did not know who did.

Owen testified that Murdaugh’s story had major inconsistencies. The defense then called into question the state’s case and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation.

The state is still expected to rest this week and the defense would then present its case. After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations.

Thursday’s session, the 19th day of the trial, is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

