Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/15)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC)

Girls Basketball

5-A - 1st round

Berkeley 47, Socastee 32 - The Stags will head to Summerville on Friday

Cane Bay 40, Fort Dorchester 36 - The Cobras will travel to Sumter for Round 2 on Friday

R.B. Stall 48, St. James 32 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round game on Friday against Dutch Fork

Summerville 49, Wando 26 - The Green Wave will host Berkeley on Friday in Round 2

Stratford 57, Ashley Ridge 32 - The Knights will host a 2nd round match up on Friday

Dutch Fork 48, Goose Creek 32

2-A - 1st round

Bishop England 44, Woodland 29 - The Bishops head to Lee Central for Round 2 on Friday. The Wolverines season comes to an end

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 32, Marion 31 - The Landsharks will travel to Andrew Jackson on Friday for Round 2

Timberland 45, Andrews 27 - The Wolves will host a 2nd round game on Friday

1-A - 1st round

Military Magnet Academy 107, East Clarendon 23 - The Eagles will host Latta in round 2 on Friday

Scott’s Branch 42, St. John’s 39

Boys Basketball

4-A - 1st round

Northwestern 61, James Island 47

Beckham 54, Richland Northeast 50 - The Bengals will host South Florence on Friday in Round 2

3-A - 1st round

Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46

Dreher 34, Philip Simmons 29

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Hanahan 34

