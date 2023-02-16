Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/15)
Girls Basketball
5-A - 1st round
Berkeley 47, Socastee 32 - The Stags will head to Summerville on Friday
Cane Bay 40, Fort Dorchester 36 - The Cobras will travel to Sumter for Round 2 on Friday
R.B. Stall 48, St. James 32 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round game on Friday against Dutch Fork
Summerville 49, Wando 26 - The Green Wave will host Berkeley on Friday in Round 2
Stratford 57, Ashley Ridge 32 - The Knights will host a 2nd round match up on Friday
Dutch Fork 48, Goose Creek 32
2-A - 1st round
Bishop England 44, Woodland 29 - The Bishops head to Lee Central for Round 2 on Friday. The Wolverines season comes to an end
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 32, Marion 31 - The Landsharks will travel to Andrew Jackson on Friday for Round 2
Timberland 45, Andrews 27 - The Wolves will host a 2nd round game on Friday
1-A - 1st round
Military Magnet Academy 107, East Clarendon 23 - The Eagles will host Latta in round 2 on Friday
Scott’s Branch 42, St. John’s 39
Boys Basketball
4-A - 1st round
Northwestern 61, James Island 47
Beckham 54, Richland Northeast 50 - The Bengals will host South Florence on Friday in Round 2
3-A - 1st round
Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46
Dreher 34, Philip Simmons 29
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Hanahan 34
