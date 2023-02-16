SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/15)

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Basketball

5-A - 1st round

Berkeley 47, Socastee 32 - The Stags will head to Summerville on Friday

Cane Bay 40, Fort Dorchester 36 - The Cobras will travel to Sumter for Round 2 on Friday

R.B. Stall 48, St. James 32 - The Warriors will host a 2nd round game on Friday against Dutch Fork

Summerville 49, Wando 26 - The Green Wave will host Berkeley on Friday in Round 2

Stratford 57, Ashley Ridge 32 - The Knights will host a 2nd round match up on Friday

Dutch Fork 48, Goose Creek 32

2-A - 1st round

Bishop England 44, Woodland 29 - The Bishops head to Lee Central for Round 2 on Friday. The Wolverines season comes to an end

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 32, Marion 31 - The Landsharks will travel to Andrew Jackson on Friday for Round 2

Timberland 45, Andrews 27 - The Wolves will host a 2nd round game on Friday

1-A - 1st round

Military Magnet Academy 107, East Clarendon 23 - The Eagles will host Latta in round 2 on Friday

Scott’s Branch 42, St. John’s 39

Boys Basketball

4-A - 1st round

Northwestern 61, James Island 47

Beckham 54, Richland Northeast 50 - The Bengals will host South Florence on Friday in Round 2

3-A - 1st round

Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46

Dreher 34, Philip Simmons 29

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Hanahan 34

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

CSU basketball
Pal’s 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51
Stephen Clark scored 21 points to help The Citadel defeat Furman 69-65 on Wednesday night.
Clark scores 21 in The Citadel’s 69-65 victory over Furman
Clemson Basketball.
Hall, Hunter combine for 38 points, Clemson beats FSU 94-54
The Stingrays earned 5-3 win over Atlanta on Tuesday
Moore Powers Stingrays Past Gladiators on Valentine’s Day