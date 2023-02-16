Man charged in connection to December robbery of Charleston grocery store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a downtown Charleston grocery store two months ago.

Joseph Davon Deas, 33, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street on Dec. 29 at approximately 11:04 p.m. where a robbery had been reported. Two employees told police they were attempting to close the store when the robbery occured.

One employee said he had seen the robber inside the store approximately five minutes before the robbery happened. The employee said the man was attempting to get money from the ATM before stepping outside, and that he stayed outside only briefly before re-entering the store and pointing a handgun.

The man yelled “give me the money” multiple times while continuing to point the handgun at them but the employees ran to different parts of the store, the incident report states.

Police say the man was described as wearing a black hoodie and a white ski mask during the incident, but one of the employees told police he believed he could positively identify the man because of previous encounters at the store.

A review of surveillance footage from inside the store showed the man pull a small firearm from his pants and point the gun at one of the employees, the report states. The robber climbed over the counter and opened both cash registers, taking a large sum of money, and then ran out of the store.

The employees were not injured in the robbery, police say.

Deas was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

