SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say

While Michigan State University is in mourning, gun violence erupts in Texas. (CNN, WILX, KVIA, MSU, @GREG ABBOTT, IVAN ESCOBAR, SAFWAT AHNAF AZIZ, GABE TRETEL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said Thursday.

The 9 mm guns and ammunition were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police, said deputy campus police chief Chris Rozman.

The shootings took place at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university’s revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

___

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
The state was the national leader in the export of completed passenger vehicles for the ninth...
SC leads nation in exports of tires, completed passenger vehicles
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue