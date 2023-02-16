Mt. Pleasant creates program to encourage future sustainable development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders have passed a new program that will apply to future construction in an effort to make the town more sustainable.

Town Mayor Will Haynie said officials want to incentivize developers to preserve and protect their natural resources.

He said the program will apply to future mixed-use, commercial and industrial construction and any remodels of buildings that fit that type. The program does not apply to single-family homes.

The town council approved the new standards unanimously during their Tuesday meeting. Haynie said they want more low-impact development that emphasizes conservation, natural features and restoration, over the next decade.

The program is based on a point system, and new developments must have at least 25 points in all categories, such as improving biodiversity and energy efficiency, as part of the new standards.

If developers go beyond the minimum, Haynie said incentives will kick in, but these incentives are not financial.

“If you are reducing the impervious surface of your parking and you have pervious parking, you get some leeway in the amount of parking spaces,” Haynie said. “If you restore the tree canopy, you might get to use more of the area having to do with buffers and setbacks and those types of things.”

The program takes effect starting next month.

Haynie said the results will not immediately be obvious, but it could change how the town looks in the next few years.

Click here to view the new program in its entirety, including a breakdown of the point system and building features eligible under the new program.

