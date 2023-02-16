SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police search for woman who struck man with vehicle

North Charleston Police responded at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday to the Outback Steakhouse in the 7600...
North Charleston Police responded at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday to the Outback Steakhouse in the 7600 block of Rivers Avenue where they say a woman tried to strike a man with her vehicle and ended up striking a bystander.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run incident outside a restaurant.

Police say they are searching for a 25-year-old woman accused of striking a man with a vehicle. They have not yet released the woman’s name, but say they responded at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday to the Outback Steakhouse in the 7600 block of Rivers Avenue.

Investigators believe the crash stemmed from a domestic incident. The victim told police he was struck by the woman’s vehicle after he saw a fight between the woman and one of his co-workers.

The victim said he saw the woman in the vehicle attempt to strike his co-worker with her vehicle, a 2017 black Mazda 3.

The co-worker told police he was sitting on a keg by the restaurant’s back door smoking a cigarette when the woman tried to strike him with the vehicle but ended up striking the other man with the front bumper of the car.

The victim told police he wanted to press charges.

Police obtained video surveillance of the incident.

