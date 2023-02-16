Near 80° today, cold front arrives Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect an unseasonably warm day across the Lowcountry with only a small chance of rain. Highs today will near 80° this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze will begin to pick up today ahead of a cold front that will move through the area on Friday. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s tonight with a mild, breezy and mostly cloudy day on the way for Friday. Scattered showers are possible from late Friday morning through the afternoon. A cold front will slide offshore in the evening taking the rain chance out of here and beginning our cool down. We’ll turn cold by Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s to start our weekend. Despite sunshine, temps will only climb into the upper 50s to near 60° on Saturday. We’ll begin to warm back up on Sunday but it will come with more clouds and a small chance of rain. Highs in the 70s return on Monday with 80s likely by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. Cooler. High 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.