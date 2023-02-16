SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Near 80° today, cold front arrives Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect an unseasonably warm day across the Lowcountry with only a small chance of rain. Highs today will near 80° this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze will begin to pick up today ahead of a cold front that will move through the area on Friday. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s tonight with a mild, breezy and mostly cloudy day on the way for Friday. Scattered showers are possible from late Friday morning through the afternoon. A cold front will slide offshore in the evening taking the rain chance out of here and beginning our cool down. We’ll turn cold by Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s to start our weekend. Despite sunshine, temps will only climb into the upper 50s to near 60° on Saturday. We’ll begin to warm back up on Sunday but it will come with more clouds and a small chance of rain. Highs in the 70s return on Monday with 80s likely by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. Cooler. High 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Taste of Spring Continues. Showers on Friday!
VIDEO: Your Wednesday evening forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday evening forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast