SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New grant to help MUSC improve lung cancer screening

MUSC's Holling Cancer Center is one of only three cancer centers across the country to receive grant money.
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says a four-year grant it received will help them increase lung cancer screening rates and treatment.

The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is one of three cancer centers nationwide to receive funds from the $3 million Stand Up 2 Cancer Grant.

MUSC officials say the partnership between Fetter Health Care and Hollings will help refer patients at Fetter to a social worker at Hollings who will help patients overcome barriers like transportation, insurance or finances that could otherwise prevent them from being screened.

People between the ages of 50 and 80 who have smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years qualify for the program.

MUSC Dr. Marvella Ford says lung cancer death rates are higher for Black men than any other group.

“In this study, we have an opportunity to really focus on high-risk populations,” Ford says. “Looking at a lot of rural populations as well in each of our three states. All of our three states South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have a high percentage of Black people in the population.”

Ford said nationally about six percent of people who are eligible for lung-screenings actually get them. She says she hopes this grant raises an awareness to the importance of lung cancer screenings.

The other two cancer centers to receive the grants are in North Carolina and Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

The proposal calls for the existing Publix to be relocated at the other end of the shopping...
Property owner taking first step in redeveloping West Ashley shopping center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Property owner taking first step in redeveloping West Ashley shopping center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New grant to help MUSC improve lung cancer screening
The Polk Swamp area of Dorchester County could start to see a revamp within the next three years.
Polk Swamp seeks restoration starting in 2025