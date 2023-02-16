New grant to help MUSC improve lung cancer screening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says a four-year grant it received will help them increase lung cancer screening rates and treatment.

The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is one of three cancer centers nationwide to receive funds from the $3 million Stand Up 2 Cancer Grant.

MUSC officials say the partnership between Fetter Health Care and Hollings will help refer patients at Fetter to a social worker at Hollings who will help patients overcome barriers like transportation, insurance or finances that could otherwise prevent them from being screened.

People between the ages of 50 and 80 who have smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years qualify for the program.

MUSC Dr. Marvella Ford says lung cancer death rates are higher for Black men than any other group.

“In this study, we have an opportunity to really focus on high-risk populations,” Ford says. “Looking at a lot of rural populations as well in each of our three states. All of our three states South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have a high percentage of Black people in the population.”

Ford said nationally about six percent of people who are eligible for lung-screenings actually get them. She says she hopes this grant raises an awareness to the importance of lung cancer screenings.

The other two cancer centers to receive the grants are in North Carolina and Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.