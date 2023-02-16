SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pal’s 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) - Jay Pal scored 25 points and had seven rebounds and Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Joshua Lusane scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Anthony Dell’Orso was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points for the Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South Conference).

Taje’ Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11). Tahlik Chavez added eight points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Kalib Clinton had eight points.

Both play Saturday. Campbell hosts Presbyterian and Charleston Southern hosts Winthrop.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Stephen Clark scored 21 points to help The Citadel defeat Furman 69-65 on Wednesday night.
Clark scores 21 in The Citadel’s 69-65 victory over Furman
Clemson Basketball.
Hall, Hunter combine for 38 points, Clemson beats FSU 94-54
Vanderbilt wins 4th straight SEC game, 75-64 over Gamecocks
Baseball
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games