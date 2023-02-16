Polk Swamp seeks restoration starting in 2025

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Polk Swamp area of Dorchester County could start to see a revamp within the next three years.

About 290 acres of bottomland hardwood forest in the Polk Swamp area will be restored to expand wetland corridors and benefit different wildlife species.

The Polk Swamp is located west of the Town of St. George in Dorchester County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District and Dorchester County signed this Project Partnership Agreement to restore this land to a more natural condition. This includes planting cypress and tupelo and removing any channel blockages and invasive species. Just last year, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gave $99,000 towards this project.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and is expected to take three years to finish.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.