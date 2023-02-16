Property owner taking first step in redeveloping West Ashley shopping center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will meet to discuss a request from developers to replace an existing grocery store with housing.

Although the proposal is in its early stages, the Charleston Technical Review Committee is set to begin discussions on a plan to relocate the Publix at the Ashley Landing Shopping Center on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. That plans calls for the current store to be demolished, a new Publix to be built across the parking lot and then replace the old location with multifamily housing.

That multifamily housing could be apartments, condominiums or a combination of both, although the initial proposal does not specify the type of housing to be considered.

Developers will present their plans for the shopping center, which currently houses Dollar Tree, Big Lots, Pivotal Fitness and some restaurants, on Thursday morning and the committee will give initial comments about issues like code requirements, stormwater calculations and infrastructrure.

Plans call for the Publix at Ashley Landing Shopping Center to be moved to the opposite side of the property, then replace the current site with multifamily housing. (Faison)

Some residents in the area say they are already concerned about overdevelopment in the area.

“I think it’s horrible, the parking will be a major issue and apartments? I just can’t see it,” Joanne Schwartz said.

Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s director of planning, preservation, and sustainability, said there would be no public discussion at Thursday’s meeting, which is normal because the city’s Technical Review Committee meetings do not include public comment periods.

He said once the proposal goes to Charleston’s Design Review Board there will be an opportunity for the public to comment on the design of the budling but he said the proposed developer is the property owner and already has zoning in place.

“The design has to be consistent; they have to meet the various code requirements,” Summerfield said. “So, there’s still some opportunity for refinement maybe in the idea that’s been put forth. But no, under current zoning, they have the right to be able to have a commercial center, to have a residential component, to relocate things on their property.”

He said the redevelopment process will happen in steps and will likely take multiple years to be completed.

