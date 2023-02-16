SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Used car prices drop as other costs rise

Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news for those wanting or needing to buy a used car: Prices are falling. But that’s not the case for new cars.

After years of low inventory and soaring prices, the cost of a used car fell nearly 2% in January, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Data from Edmunds shows the average price of a used car in December was down $1,600, costing consumers about $29,533.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the drop, experts said do your research first.

”Being mindful and also being conscious of the vehicle and trying to get an extensive history of that vehicle is probably most important when you are in the market,” said Kayla Reynolds of Cox Automotive.

Experts said higher interest rates are making it more expensive to finance a car purchase, which is limiting demand.

An increase in the supply of critical parts like computer chips is also pushing down prices.

President Joe Biden has pushed to expand chip manufacturing at home to prevent future shortages.

“We’re opening factories in your states to build semiconductor chips and electric vehicles and advanced batteries that’s going to power those vehicles,” he said.

When it comes to new cars, prices rose .2% in January and were up 5.8% year over year, the Consumer Price Index shows, and car insurance premiums are also climbing.

According to Bankrate’s annual true cost of auto insurance report, the average cost of full coverage insurance has reached $2,014 a year nationally. That figure is up nearly 14% from last year.

Bankrate said years of high inflation resulting from labor and parts shortages drove up the cost of insurance claims for car repairs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
Joseph Davon Deas, 33, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a...
Man charged in connection to December robbery of Charleston grocery store
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC to put grant money to provide lung cancer screenings
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday