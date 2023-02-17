SC Lottery
1 killed, 2 hurt in Berkeley Co. crash

It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday afternoon crash that left one person dead and two others hurt.

A 2008 Toyota van and a 1999 Ford pickup were traveling south on Clements Ferry Road. The two vehicles then collided, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the van was not hurt; however, three passengers were taken to a hospital, one of which later died, Pye says.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

