1 killed, 2 hurt in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday afternoon crash that left one person dead and two others hurt.

It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.

A 2008 Toyota van and a 1999 Ford pickup were traveling south on Clements Ferry Road. The two vehicles then collided, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the van was not hurt; however, three passengers were taken to a hospital, one of which later died, Pye says.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

