41st annual SEWE kicks off in Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The popular Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition returns to Charleston this weekend for a three-day celebration of wildlife and the outdoors.

The event brings together people of all ages and interests, sporting enthusiasts, conservationists, nature lovers and artists.

It includes live demonstrations with DockDogs competitions, Birds of Prey, retriever gundogs, sheep and duck herding; a wildlife sanctuary show, culinary arts, flyfishing and archery. Visitors also have the chance to get “up close and personal” with various forms of wildlife and shop a fine art gallery with wildlife-themed wares.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule of events.

Tickets can be purchased at the SEWE website. General admission prices are $40 per day for Friday and Saturday, $35 for Sunday and $85 for a three-day ticket.

