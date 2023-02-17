SC Lottery
Charleston club sets up committee to help human trafficking victims

The committee will be responsible for education on the different types of trafficking – child, sexual and labor -- and providing resources for victims.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Latin Exchange Club has set up a committee aimed at helping victims of human trafficking in the Lowcountry.

The club is partnering with the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force on this endeavor.

President Enrique Grace said they are trying to help anywhere between 300 to 400 people per year in the Charleston area who have been victims of human trafficking. He added it is the first one of its kind in the country.

The committee will be responsible for education on the different types of trafficking, child, sexual and labor, and providing resources for victims.

These resources include helping them find a permanent home, working with the proper authorities and helping them find legal help.

Grace said victims of labor trafficking are promised high-paying jobs and good living conditions when they come over, only to find out that is not the case.

He said so far, they have helped two groups of victims get out of their respective situations.

“What they do when they get here, they take their passport or their documents,” Grace said. “It’s not the rate that’s promised at home. They’re charged a lot of fees for transportation, a lot of fees for living. Instead of maybe two people in a bedroom, there’s 10 people in a bedroom.”

Grace said they are still looking for more people to join their new committee.

People who are interested in joining or victims in need of assistance can call the club at 843-592-3666 or visit their office at 2176 Savannah Hwy., #109.

