SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

College of Charleston earns 88-66 victory over Elon

CofC basketball
CofC basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Reyne Smith had 15 points in Charleston (SC)’s 88-66 victory over Elon on Thursday night.

Smith shot 5 for 14, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (26-3, 14-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Ben Burnham shot 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (7-21, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Sean Halloran added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Elon. Sam Sherry also had 11 points and two blocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Daye sparks Coastal Carolina to 77-68 win over Georgia State
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Florida forward Tatyana Wyche during...
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida
VIDEO: The Citadel shocks 1st place Furman
VIDEO: The Citadel shocks 1st place Furman
CSU basketball
Pal’s 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51