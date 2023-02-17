SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring showers, significant cool down!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will push through the Lowcountry this afternoon bringing showers and much cooler weather.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers. Breezy. High 76.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
A message sent to parents Thursday stated a bomb threat called in to area law enforcement...
Berkeley Co. school evacuated after report of bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
‘I was in a very bad place’: Jury hears suicide-for-hire confession during Murdaugh murder trial
The proposal calls for the existing Publix to be relocated at the other end of the shopping...
Property owner taking first step in redeveloping West Ashley shopping center

Latest News

Source; Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Near 80° today, cold front arrives Friday!
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Taste of Spring Continues. Showers on Friday!