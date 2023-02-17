Cold front to bring showers, significant cool down!
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will push through the Lowcountry this afternoon bringing showers and much cooler weather.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers. Breezy. High 76.
SATURDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler. High 60.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.