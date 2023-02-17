SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. man faces charges after sale of stolen cars

William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two...
William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses valued at $5,000 or more.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man is out on bond after state agents say he used a fake cashier’s check to steal and sell two cars while working with someone else.

William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses valued at $5,000 or more.

SLED was requested in December of last year by a sheriff’s office in Virginia to help with the investigation of a check fraud and car theft ring that spanned multiple states.

During the investigation, SLED says they determined Stephens used a fake check to steal a 2013 Porsche Boxster in North Carolina and sold it in Florence County on Nov. 26, 2022.

A week later, on Dec. 3, Stephens used another fake check to take a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia; he then took it back to Florence County and sold it two days later, according to arrest documents.

SLED says the victims in both cases did not know the vehicles were stolen.

Stephens posted a $40,000 surety bond on Thursday.

The affidavits from SLED did not say who Stephens was allegedly cooperating with. The investigation is ongoing.

Stephens’ case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
It happened at the intersection of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52.
Crews respond to Goose Creek train vs. vehicle crash
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

Latest News

Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.
Teen killed in Colleton Co. shooting
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Berkeley Co. crash
Dorchester School District Four is now deep-cleaning all Harleyville-Ridgeville classrooms and...
Health expert breaks down strep pneumonia following DD4 school shutdown
Birds surround the Bees Ferry Landfill. Residents claim they spread trash to nearby...
Inspections continue at Bees Ferry landfill, neighbors raise health concerns