Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a child who died Thursday afternoon in a crash that left two others injured.

Alex Nassyrov, 7, from Charleston died at an area hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened on happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.

A 2008 Toyota van and a 1999 Ford pickup were traveling south on Clements Ferry Road. The two vehicles then collided, Pye said.

The driver of the van was not hurt; however, three passengers were taken to a hospital, one of which later died, Pye says.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Hartwell said Nassyrov was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

