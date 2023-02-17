Coroner IDs victim in early-morning Hanahan crash

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died early Wednesday in a traffic accident.

Varion Eduvijes, 22, died at 2:46 a.m. at the scene of the crash in the 1200 block of Forest Drive in Hanahan, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Hanahan Police are investigating.

