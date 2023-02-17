SC Lottery
Daye sparks Coastal Carolina to 77-68 win over Georgia State

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Antonio Daye Jr. scored 22 points and Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 77-68 on Thursday night.

Daye also had eight assists for the Chanticleers (11-16, 5-10 Sun Belt Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Josh Uduje added 15 points and three steals. Wilfried Lakayi hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

The Panthers (10-17, 3-12) were led by Jamaine Mann with 18 points and nine rebounds. Collin Moore added 14 points and two steals. Dwon Odom contributed 12 points, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts Texas State, while Georgia State visits Arkansas State.

