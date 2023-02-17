Deputies: Stolen, chopped cars recovered during search warrant of man’s home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County man has been arrested on drug, gun, and stolen vehicle charges.

Anthony Alton Feagin, 58, is facing several charges, including six counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered several stolen vehicles along with chopped vehicles, guns and several drugs during a search warrant at Feagin’s home.

Feagin was arrested on Thursday and booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Deputies say they are continuing the investigation, and additional arrests are coming.

