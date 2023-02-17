FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes Charleston intersection
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say Meeting Street at Market Street is closed because of a Friday afternoon crash.
A vehicle hit a power pole which caused downed power lines and the closure of the road, according to police.
Crews with Dominion Energy are on their way to assist, the department stated in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Traffic alert 🚨: Meeting St at Market St is currently closed due to a vehicle striking a power pole causing downed power lines. @domenergysc is on the way to assist. #chsnews #chstrfc— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 17, 2023
