FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes Charleston intersection

A vehicle hit a power pole which caused downed power lines and the closure of the road,...
A vehicle hit a power pole which caused downed power lines and the closure of the road, according to police.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say Meeting Street at Market Street is closed because of a Friday afternoon crash.

A vehicle hit a power pole which caused downed power lines and the closure of the road, according to police.

Crews with Dominion Energy are on their way to assist, the department stated in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

