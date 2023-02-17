FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes Charleston intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say Meeting Street at Market Street is closed because of a Friday afternoon crash.

A vehicle hit a power pole which caused downed power lines and the closure of the road, according to police.

Crews with Dominion Energy are on their way to assist, the department stated in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

