FIRST ALERT: Spill closes portion of Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say there is an overturned vehicle impacting Friday night traffic on Highway 17.

The vehicle overturned on the highway near Landau Lane.

Police say this created a spill that closed the roadway.

Overturned vehicle at HWY 17/Landau Lane. Road closed due for now due to a spill. #chsnews #mtpsc ^ac pic.twitter.com/Zr4qXUD4gE — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) February 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.