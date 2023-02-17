FIRST ALERT: Spill closes portion of Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say there is an overturned vehicle impacting Friday night traffic on Highway 17.
The vehicle overturned on the highway near Landau Lane.
Police say this created a spill that closed the roadway.
Overturned vehicle at HWY 17/Landau Lane. Road closed due for now due to a spill. #chsnews #mtpsc ^ac pic.twitter.com/Zr4qXUD4gE— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) February 17, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
