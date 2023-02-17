Live 5 News nominated for 12 ‘Best of Charleston’ Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Readers of the Charleston City Paper nominated Live 5 News for a dozen of its “Best of Charleston 2023″ awards this month.

The paper’s annual awards spotlight people, places and organizations and give readers the chance to recognize their favorites in dozens of categories that range from eating, drinking, culture, arts and entertainment; city living and attractions; politics, news and the media; shops, and recreation and the outdoors.

WCSC-TV was nominated for Best Local TV Station.

Live 5′s Ann McGill, Raphael James, Michal Higdon and Cameron Bopp all received nominations for Best Local TV Anchor.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine and Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh received nods for Best Local TV Weather Forecaster.

Kevin Bilodeau and Summer Huechtker were both nominated in the Best Local TV Sports Anchor category.

Live 5′s Anna Harris’s report on the termination of the Berkeley County School District superintendent was nominated for Best News Story of 2022.

For digital, Live 5 News was the only Lowcountry TV station to be nominated for Best Local Website, for live5news.com; and Best Local Twitter Feed for @Live5News.

Along with longtime favorite categories that break down the best restaurants by cuisine and location; best stores by type of goods; and best nightspots, readers can also choose their picks for best public and private schools, best place of worship, best neighborhood, best local cause, best “do-gooder/activist,” best South Carolina politician, and even the best place to work.

The paper added a few new options this year including Best Nail Artist and Best Sunset Spot.

CLICK HERE to visit the Charleston City Paper’s Best of Charleston 2023 voting page.

Readers will be able to vote for their favorites through March 8.

