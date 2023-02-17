SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/16)

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Basketball

5-A - 1st round

Ashley Ridge 46, Cane Bay 44 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will travel to Conway for round 2 on Saturday

Goose Creek 83, R.B. Stall 24 - The Gators will host Sumter on Saturday in round 2

River Bluff 63, Berkeley 56

St. James 48, West Ashley 46

Summerville 61, Carolina Forest 47 - The Green Wave will host Wando on Saturday in round 2

Wando 64, Socastee 62 - The Warriors pull off an upset on the road and will travel to Summerville for round 2

2-A - 1st round

Andrews 52, Bishop England 38

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Kingstree 45 - The Landsharks will host Central on Saturday in round 2

Woodland 79, Timberland 17 - The Wolverines will host a round 2 match up on Saturday

Wade Hampton 58, Academic Magnet 43

1-A - 1st round

Baptist Hill 87, East Clarendon 50 - The Bobcats will host Hannah-Pamplico on Saturday in round 2

Carvers Bay 64, Charleston Charter 33

Scott’s Branch 76, Cross 34

Girls Basketball

4-A - 1st round

James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15 - The Trojans will host Wilson in round 2 on Saturday

Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47

3-A - 1st round

Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30 - The Iron Horses will host a round 2 match up on Saturday against Crestwood

Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16

