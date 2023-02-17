Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/16)
Boys Basketball
5-A - 1st round
Ashley Ridge 46, Cane Bay 44 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will travel to Conway for round 2 on Saturday
Goose Creek 83, R.B. Stall 24 - The Gators will host Sumter on Saturday in round 2
River Bluff 63, Berkeley 56
St. James 48, West Ashley 46
Summerville 61, Carolina Forest 47 - The Green Wave will host Wando on Saturday in round 2
Wando 64, Socastee 62 - The Warriors pull off an upset on the road and will travel to Summerville for round 2
2-A - 1st round
Andrews 52, Bishop England 38
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Kingstree 45 - The Landsharks will host Central on Saturday in round 2
Woodland 79, Timberland 17 - The Wolverines will host a round 2 match up on Saturday
Wade Hampton 58, Academic Magnet 43
1-A - 1st round
Baptist Hill 87, East Clarendon 50 - The Bobcats will host Hannah-Pamplico on Saturday in round 2
Carvers Bay 64, Charleston Charter 33
Scott’s Branch 76, Cross 34
Girls Basketball
4-A - 1st round
James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15 - The Trojans will host Wilson in round 2 on Saturday
Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47
3-A - 1st round
Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30 - The Iron Horses will host a round 2 match up on Saturday against Crestwood
Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16
