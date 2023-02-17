Man charged in deadly St. Stephen shooting

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man with the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Jermayne Jequan Wigfall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was discovered on Feb. 9 along Highway 52 near the Williamsburg County line.

Deputies arrested Wigfall Wednesday after detectives investigated the death.

The Berkeley County Coroner identified the victim as Juan Milford Jr.

Wigfall was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

