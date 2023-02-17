SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police release images of 3 wanted in vehicle theft investigation

Charleston Police are trying to identify three men they say were involved in a vehicle theft on...
Charleston Police are trying to identify three men they say were involved in a vehicle theft on Jan. 16 at the Elan Midtown Apartments on Meeting Street.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men.

The men are involved in a vehicle theft that happened on the evening of Jan. 16 at the Elan Midtown Apartments on Meeting Street, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three men pictured is asked to contact police via Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
‘I was in a very bad place’: Jury hears suicide-for-hire confession during Murdaugh murder trial
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
LIVE: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh's vehicle on night of killings

Latest News

Jermayne Jequan Wigfall, 20, is charged with with murder in the death of a man whose body was...
Man charged in deadly St. Stephen shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died early Wednesday in...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning Hanahan crash
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash
Visitors to the three-day Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition will have the chance to get “up...
41st annual SEWE kicks off in Charleston Friday