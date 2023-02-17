Police release images of 3 wanted in vehicle theft investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men.

The men are involved in a vehicle theft that happened on the evening of Jan. 16 at the Elan Midtown Apartments on Meeting Street, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three men pictured is asked to contact police via Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.